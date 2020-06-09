IN COURT: Full names of 33 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Barker, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Beharrell, Jamie Ray 1 9:00AM

Bick, Terrance Gregory 1 9:00AM

Brock, Kieran Jade 1 9:00AM

Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM

Croyle, Daniel Bruce 1 9:00AM

Currell, Nicholas Rodney 1 9:00AM

Ehrnholm, Arne Valdermar 1 9:00AM

Gladding, Trevor Allan 7 9:00AM

Gosley, Dayle Phillip 7 9:00AM

Graham, Brandon Richard 1 9:00AM

Gwilliams, Andrew Mervyn, Mr 1 9:00AM

Isaacs, Desmond Bert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jeffrey, Chris James 7 9:00AM

Karreman, Rachel Lee, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Kerle, Ashley Ben 1 9:00AM

Leclezio, Corey Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mast, Joseph Josea Paul 1 9:00AM

Mcnicholl, Jarrod Brock 7 9:00AM

Meiklejohn, Christopher Richard 1 9:00AM

Murray, Dion Douglas 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM

Pappin, Benjamen John 1 9:00AM

Puime, Antonio 1 9:00AM

Rathborne, Shaun Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Mark Andrew 7 9:00AM

Sandy, Hud Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Nehemiah Bernard Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Ryan 7 9:00AM

Smith, Sophia Rita 1 9:00AM

Softley, Jack Ronald 7 10:00AM

Tobane, Eric Edward 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Gavin Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM