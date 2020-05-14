IN COURT: Full names of 27 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Bugges, Mitchell Evan 7 9:00AM
Burns, Jacob William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 7 9:00AM
Chaarani, Kinaan 1 9:00AM
Hannover, Cameron John Thomas 6 11:00AM
Hawkins, Jacob Mathew 7 9:00AM
Henderson, Rachael Kali 1 9:00AM
Hill, Jaiden Raymond 6 11:00AM
Kennewell, Angus 6 11:00AM
Kennewell, Angus Scott 6 11:00AM
Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM
Markwick, Laine Lawrence 6 9:00AM
Mulivai, Dane Hanna 7 9:00AM
Murphy, Aaron Lance 6 9:00AM
Orr, Ross Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pukallus, Nicholas Sydney 1 9:00AM
Rigby, John Adrian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Riley-Winters, Benjamin James 6 9:00AM
Rogers, Daniel Tyson 1 9:00AM
Russo, Giovanni 6 9:00AM
Smith, Shawn Jason John 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shawn Jason John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Szymula, Daniel Dominic 1 9:00AM
Szymula, Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Varley, Jermayne Charles, Mr 2 10:00AM
Watson, Phillip Nicholas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wrigley, Steven Eric 7 9:00AM