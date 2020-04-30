Menu
Rob Williams
IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today

Darren Hallesy
30th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM

Casella, Dominic Lindsay, Mr 1 8:30AM

Christofferson, Glenn Norman 1 9:00AM

Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Sharon Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Lauren Elizabeth 6 9:00AM

Morris, Rodney James 6 10:00AM

Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newton, Skye, Ms 1 9:00AM

Ogg, Christopher Neil 1 9:00AM

Oyat, Amos Ochan 1 9:00AM

Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 6 11:00AM

Raymond, Jack Robert 1 9:00AM

Riley, Charles Bell 1 9:00AM

Sandy, Hud Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunoa, Matthew John 1 9:00AM

Scholten, Joshua David Sirle 1 10:00AM

Smith, Connor Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stallan, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM

Tinning, Dominic Marcus 1 9:00AM

West, Leroy James 6 11:00AM

Yiakoumi, Georgina Yiokoumi, Ms 1 9:00AM

Yiakoumi, Georgina, Ms 1 9:00AM

