IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ardill, Timothy James David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ashford, Corey Robert-Paul 1 9:00AM

Brydon, Julia Helen 1 9:00AM

Compton, William John Noel 1 9:00AM

Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 1 8:30AM

Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dietz, Thomas Wayne 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Thomas Lloyd, Mr 1 8:30AM

Flynn, Dean James 1 9:00AM

Gray, Daniel Ian, Mr 4 9:00AM

Greer, Paul Jacob Arthur 1 9:00AM

Hamley, Jeremy Andrew 4 9:00AM

King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM

Lealiiee, Timu Taesali 4 9:00AM

Melelosa, Jenning Smith Taua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Oyat, Amos Ochan 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Ethan 4 9:00AM

Phillips, Ethan Andrew 4 9:00AM

Presgrave, Joel Peter 1 9:00AM

Riley, Charles Bell 1 9:00AM

Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Taylor William 1 9:00AM

Tate, Scott James 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Benjamin Terrance 1 9:00AM

Turner, Brendan Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Watt, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM

Watt, Steven John 1 9:00AM

Weribone, Nicholas Keith 1 9:00AM

Wilson, David John 1 9:00AM