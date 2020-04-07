IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Ardill, Timothy James David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ashford, Corey Robert-Paul 1 9:00AM
Brydon, Julia Helen 1 9:00AM
Compton, William John Noel 1 9:00AM
Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 1 8:30AM
Cutts, Vicky Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Dietz, Thomas Wayne 1 9:00AM
Duncan, Thomas Lloyd, Mr 1 8:30AM
Flynn, Dean James 1 9:00AM
Gray, Daniel Ian, Mr 4 9:00AM
Greer, Paul Jacob Arthur 1 9:00AM
Hamley, Jeremy Andrew 4 9:00AM
King, Samantha Lea 1 9:00AM
Lealiiee, Timu Taesali 4 9:00AM
Melelosa, Jenning Smith Taua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nolan, James Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oyat, Amos Ochan 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Ethan 4 9:00AM
Phillips, Ethan Andrew 4 9:00AM
Presgrave, Joel Peter 1 9:00AM
Riley, Charles Bell 1 9:00AM
Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Taylor William 1 9:00AM
Tate, Scott James 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Benjamin Terrance 1 9:00AM
Turner, Brendan Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watt, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM
Watt, Steven John 1 9:00AM
Weribone, Nicholas Keith 1 9:00AM
Wilson, David John 1 9:00AM