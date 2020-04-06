IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Allatt, Matthew Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Allum, Warren John 1 9:00AM
Arndt, Joshua Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM
Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 1 9:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Clayton, Jeremy 1 9:00AM
Duncan, Kamahl Jeremy Scott 7 10:00AM
Ford, Ashley David 1 9:00AM
Hassaballa, Awab 1 9:00AM
Knipe, Phillip John 1 9:00AM
Kwai, Ryan Cody 1 9:00AM
Moore, Jay Anne Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Orr, Craig Michael 1 9:00AM
Pearce, Andrew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM
Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Desanya Nancy Rose 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Vernon John 1 9:00AM
Simmons, Caitlin Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stringer, Justin James 1 9:00AM
Tanner, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tate, Scott James 1 9:00AM
Trew, Juan Antonio Peter 1 8:30AM
Wilson, Patrick John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wong, Hang 1 9:00AM