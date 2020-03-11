IN COURT: Full names of 192 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Ah-You, Denman Hunter, Mr 1 12:00PM
Baker, Warwick Michael 1 9:00AM
Bate, Paul Dennis 1 9:00AM
Birt, Shaun Jason 1 9:00AM
Blair, William Benjamin Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bonner, Zenith Douglas 1 9:00AM
Bork, Klaus Jurgen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bottomley, Conar Joel Lewis 1 9:00AM
Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM
Brennan, Cody Mark 5 9:00AM
Briggs, Tara Lee 1 9:00AM
Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Raymond Leslie 1 9:00AM
Brozic, Myles Warren 1 12:00PM
Burgess, Kaylah Pauline 2 10:00AM
Burwell, Nicholas John, Mr 2 10:00AM
Butland, Todd Howard 1 9:00AM
Butt, Lachlan Samuel 1 12:00PM
Butterworth, David 2 10:00AM
Callaghan, Daniel Joseph 2 10:00AM
Callaghan, Mathew John 2 10:00AM
Carey, Tyson Andrew, Mr 1 12:00PM
Carter, Steven James 2 10:00AM
Cassidy, Hinerangi Meri 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Jacob Stewart, Mr 2 10:00AM
Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 2 10:00AM
Clarke, Glenn Ryan 2 10:00AM
Collier, Kane Keith, Mr 1 8:30AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 1 9:00AM
Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Condrit, Courtney Kayla 2 9:00AM
Condrit, Courtney Kayla 3 9:00AM
Conlon, Jarrod William 2 10:00AM
Coolwell, Lance Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cooper, Glenn Davor, Mr 2 10:00AM
Crettenden, Andrew 1 9:00AM
Cutmore, Brendan Christopher 1 9:00AM
Daly, Nadia, Miss 2 10:00AM
Davis, Craig Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM
Demmers, Kayla 2 10:00AM
Drysdale, John Andrew 2 10:00AM
Elliott, Brody 2 10:00AM
Eustace, Kyle Peter 1 12:00PM
Eva, Martin Richard 1 9:00AM
Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 7 9:00AM
Faifua, Limalau Roy Galuvale, Mr 1 9:00AM
Faletuai, Lafi Tafi 2 10:00AM
Fisher, Nicole Iris Jean 1 9:00AM
Fiso, Tania Nua 1 9:00AM
Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM
Franklin, Russell Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Fulton, Natasha Marie 1 12:00PM
Gatfield, Corey Phillip-Angelo 1 12:00PM
Gehrke, Ryhs Dean 2 10:00AM
Gerrits, Matheus Theodorous 1 9:00AM
Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM
Gill, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 2 10:00AM
Goebel Parkinson, Jessica April 1 9:00AM
Gorry, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM
Gould, Toby Jon 1 9:00AM
Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 2 10:00AM
Grieve, Emily Molly Madison, Miss 2 10:00AM
Habgood, Teri Vanessa 2 10:00AM
Hall, Jenna May Zennie 2 10:00AM
Handover, Jamie Amelia 2 10:00AM
Henderson, Rachael Kali, Ms 2 10:00AM
Hickson, Kirsty Anne 1 9:00AM
Hill, Jessie James 2 10:00AM
Hindom, Alec Byron 2 10:00AM
Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM
Hodgetts, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Horton, Breeanna Connie, Miss 1 9:00AM
Horton, David Paul, Mr 2 10:00AM
Hungerford, Bradley Errol 2 10:00AM
Irwin, Paul David 1 9:00AM
Jackson, John Peter 1 9:00AM
Jalloh, Chiwto 1 12:00PM
James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Aaron Lee, Mr 2 10:00AM
Johnson, Franklin Lesley Michael 1 12:00PM
Jorgensen, Martin 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Jye Thomas 2 10:00AM
King, Chad Warren, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kout, Karlo Santino Tong, Mr 2 10:00AM
Langlands, Billy Arthur, Mr 2 10:00AM
Large, Daniel George 2 10:00AM
Larkins, Matthew James, Mr 2 10:00AM
Layt, Nathan Timothy, Mr 2 10:00AM
Lee, Colin John, Mr 2 10:00AM
Livesey, Clinton Thomas Robert 1 9:00AM
Logan, Jack Elias, Mr 1 9:00AM
Longland, Louisa Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mabok, Akeg Ali Mongok 1 9:00AM
Malone, Amanda Jane 1 12:00PM
Margerison, Alyce Leanne, Miss 2 10:00AM
Mason, Andre Van 2 10:00AM
Mason, Trent Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Massey, Adon Michael-Jon 2 10:00AM
Massey, Adon Micheal-Jon 2 10:00AM
Masso, Nathania 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 2 10:00AM
Mawhirt, Aiden John, Mr 1 9:00AM
May, Andrew Michael, Mr 2 10:00AM
Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcgregor, Jacob Paul, Mr 1 12:00PM
Mckinney-Smith, Brent Warren, Mr 1 12:00PM
Mclaren, Alisha Jane, Miss 1 12:00PM
Mclean, Michael James 1 9:00AM
Meavao, Siaosi Tuileva 1 9:00AM
Miller, Ngiarie Alexis 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Lisa Louise 2 10:00AM
Mizzi, Brodie Adam 1 9:00AM
Momoka, Tevita Buluyawa 1 12:00PM
Morcus, Dean Paul 2 10:00AM
Morcus, William Jon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morgan, Brandon James 2 10:00AM
Morley, Glenn John, Mr 2 10:00AM
Moser, Damien Dean 1 12:00PM
Mudd, Craig, Mr 2 10:00AM
Muhling, Rodney Valentine 1 9:00AM
Muhling, Shane Rodney John 1 9:00AM
Munachen, Elliot James 2 10:00AM
Murfet, Rebecca May 1 9:00AM
O'Keefe, Bernard James 2 10:00AM
Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 2 10:00AM
Onyenakasa, Ignnatius Chigaeme 2 10:00AM
Padget, Samantha Jo, Miss 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Carl Gary Maurice 1 12:00PM
Patmore, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM
Paul, Bryce Anthony 2 10:00AM
Pedersen, Caitlyn Nola 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Marnie Lynne 1 9:00AM
Platz, Karen Shelley 1 12:00PM
Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Prince, Elsie Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM
Pulou, Laumua 1 9:00AM
Reed, Zach Anthony 2 10:00AM
Reilly, Kieran James 1 12:00PM
Remmert, Julie-Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Rofe, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM
Scholten, Joshua David Sirle 2 10:00AM
Shegog, Benjamin James, Mr 2 10:00AM
Siciliani, Nathan Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Siden, Scott John William, Mr 2 10:00AM
Smith, Liam Thomas 1 9:00AM
Smith, Liam Thomas 1 8:30AM
Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 2 10:00AM
Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stothard, Renee Rose-Claire 2 10:00AM
Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM
Summerville, Joel Robert, Mr 1 12:00PM
Sutton, Daniel David 1 9:00AM
Szasz, Kayla Maree 2 10:00AM
Telford, Bambi Maree 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Kieran, Mr 2 10:00AM
Thompson, Paul Fonua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Thompson-Pouoa, Henare 2 10:00AM
Thoms, Sharon Maree 7 9:00AM
Thoms, Sharon Maree 1 9:00AM
Thulborn, David Huntly 2 10:00AM
Thulborn, David Huntly 2 9:00AM
Tice, Nathaniel Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tindal, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM
Togia, Falani Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Toth, Joshua Ivan 2 10:00AM
Toth, Joshua Ivan, Mr 2 10:00AM
Tuato, Sio 2 10:00AM
Tugavao, Albert Mark 2 10:00AM
Turgeon, Nicole Faith 7 9:00AM
Turner, Lorynda Shereece 2 10:00AM
Tutauha, Ripeka Ngaire 5 9:00AM
Ungerer, Dannielle Veronica 1 12:00PM
Ungermann, Kurt Taitimu, Mr 1 9:00AM
Van Praag, Jaidan Harry 2 9:00AM
Varley, Jermayne Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vella, Saveier John 7 9:00AM
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM
Walker, James Alfred 1 9:00AM
Wallace, Joshua Albert, Mr 2 10:00AM
Watson, Anthony Paul, Mr 2 10:00AM
Weatherall, Tamara Louise, Miss 2 10:00AM
Wells, Andrew James 1 12:00PM
Williams, Gillian Maude 1 9:00AM
Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williamson, Greg James Don 1 9:00AM
Winnett, Kiel Ashley 2 10:00AM
Wood, Thomas John 1 12:00PM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 2 10:00AM
Wynn, Samantha Mary Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM