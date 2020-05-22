Menu
Ipswich Courthouse. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

IN COURT: Full names of 19 people in Ipswich court today

Darren Hallesy
by
22nd May 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Beatson, Corey James 2 9:00AM

Burgh, Leon Adam, Mr 4 9:00AM

Dewhirst, Mitchell Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Francis, Craig Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gatt, Alex Paul 2 10:00AM

Hatcher, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jennings, Alan Francis 4 9:00AM

Lealiiee, Timu Taesali 1 9:00AM

Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 1 9:00AM

Noy, Peter John 2 10:00AM

Peterson, Casey Rose, Ms 2 9:00AM

Stallan, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM

Stokes, Glen Barry 1 9:00AM

Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stratford, Shane Michael 4 9:00AM

Sue, Nathan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Benjamin Terrance 4 9:00AM

Weribone, Nicholas Keith 1 9:00AM

court news crime ipswich court ipswich court list ipswich magistrates court police;
