IN COURT: Full names of 19 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Beatson, Corey James 2 9:00AM
Burgh, Leon Adam, Mr 4 9:00AM
Dewhirst, Mitchell Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Francis, Craig Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gatt, Alex Paul 2 10:00AM
Hatcher, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Haywood, David Terence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jennings, Alan Francis 4 9:00AM
Lealiiee, Timu Taesali 1 9:00AM
Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 1 9:00AM
Noy, Peter John 2 10:00AM
Peterson, Casey Rose, Ms 2 9:00AM
Stallan, Jason Scott 1 9:00AM
Stokes, Glen Barry 1 9:00AM
Stone, Michael David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stratford, Shane Michael 4 9:00AM
Sue, Nathan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Benjamin Terrance 4 9:00AM
Weribone, Nicholas Keith 1 9:00AM