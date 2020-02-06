IN COURT: Full names of 165 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Allen, Suzanne Olivia, Ms 7 9:00AM
Anderson, Brett James 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Brett James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Arvelin, Anttoni, Mr 1 9:00AM
Barney, Prince, Mr 2 11:00AM
Barney, Prince, Mr 2 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM
Biden, Kirstie Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Blanch, Brendan Matthew 1 9:00AM
Blucher, Cameron Leonard 1 9:00AM
Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 3 9:00AM
Bosel, Aaron, Mr 2 10:00AM
Bottomley, Joshua Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Broekman, Keith Trevor 1 9:00AM
Buckel, Luke William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bullock, Bradly John 7 9:00AM
Bunker, Shane Anthony 1 9:00AM
Bunker, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burns, Jai Robert Peter 1 9:00AM
Butler, Fiona Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM
Capes, Zakk David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Capes, Zakk David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Carey, Tristan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM
Chapman, John Henry 3 9:00AM
Checker, Adam Christopher 2 10:00AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 1 9:00AM
Cook, Adam Harley 1 9:00AM
Cook, Christopher Boyd 1 9:00AM
Cowie, Blayke James, Mr 1 9:00AM
David, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Gary John 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Nicole Maree 1 9:00AM
Ebert, William Charles 1 9:00AM
Elwell, Kayleen Amanda 1 9:00AM
Evans, Nathan Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Evans, Richard Parry 1 9:00AM
Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Everingham, Justin Bradley, Mr 1 8:30AM
Faasu, Sefo, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fautua, Lea, Miss 1 9:00AM
Fell, Casey Lee 3 9:00AM
Finley, Daniel James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fleming, John William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Francis, Jack Taylor 2 11:00AM
Frost, Kyle Manning 3 9:00AM
Gibson, Nathan Maxwell 1 9:00AM
Graham, Don Carlos Dar 1 9:00AM
Green, Troy Anthony 1 9:00AM
Gwilliams, Andrew Mervyn, Mr 3 9:00AM
Hackney, Jeffrey David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hallett, Joshua Robert 1 9:00AM
Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Michael Brian 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Nicholas Joseph 1 9:00AM
Herrmann, Christina Anne 1 9:00AM
Hickling, Lee Stewart 3 9:00AM
Hicks, Selina Gay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hill, Richard Vincent 2 10:00AM
Hinsbey, Ziggie Trident, Mr 2 10:00AM
Hira, Matangirau David, Mr 1 8:30AM
Ho, Zhong Zheng 1 9:00AM
Holz, John Ashley 1 8:30AM
Holz, John Ashley 1 9:00AM
Holz, John Ashley 3 9:00AM
Hooper, Tre Robert James 1 9:00AM
Hoppner, Hayden Scott, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hoppner, Hayden Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 2 9:00AM
Jankovic, Sarah Jane 2 11:00AM
Johnson, Katherine Hannah, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jones, Jai Travis 1 9:00AM
Kaatz, Justin Wade 1 9:00AM
Kennewell, Matthew Colin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Keresoma, Wilma 1 9:00AM
Kite, Gregory Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kopa, Rowlin Toby, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kuhneman, Gina 1 8:30AM
Lealiiee, Timu Taesali 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin John 1 9:00AM
Lee, Kevin Jon 1 9:00AM
Legg, Robert Johnathan 7 9:00AM
Le-Grice, Frank Albert 1 9:00AM
Lorberg, Donovan Michael 1 9:00AM
Love, Jacob Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Loy, David Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Macleod, Razia 1 9:00AM
Madden, James Albert, Mr 3 9:00AM
Maher, Kara Anne, Miss 2 10:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM
Mccartney, Carissa Anne 1 9:00AM
Mccaul, Nathan Kevin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccolm, Casey James 2 9:00AM
Mckevett, Cody Shaun 1 9:00AM
Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM
Millington, Tara Maree 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Ashley Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM
Morley, Glenn John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Muscat, Stephen Donald 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM
Ninness, Rebecca Rae 2 9:00AM
Nolan, Nicholas Brian 1 9:00AM
Nolan, Stephen 1 9:00AM
Nordstom, Nicholas Jay 7 9:00AM
O'Hara, Dion Bruce, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parnaby, Kurt Wayne 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Casey Rose, Ms 1 9:00AM
Petrovic, Michael David 2 9:00AM
Pham, Chi Cuong, Mr 1 9:00AM
Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM
Plumb, Rodney Neil 1 9:00AM
Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 9:00AM
Preston, Thomas Lee 1 9:00AM
Price, Karne Brayden 1 9:00AM
Rees, Tyrone Marc Byron 1 9:00AM
Reid, Matthew John 2 11:00AM
Reidy, Rebbeca Louise, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Damien William Grant 1 9:00AM
Ryan, Martin Christopher 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Shaun Phillip Archie 1 9:00AM
Schmidt, Alfonso Martyn Mani 1 9:00AM
Schubert, Jeremy Andrew 1 9:00AM
Sebbens, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Sellars, Gregory Edward 1 9:00AM
Sheils, Mark Joseph 1 9:00AM
Shields, Letitia Rose 1 9:00AM
Siminiuc, Alexandra 1 9:00AM
Skobel, John George 1 8:30AM
Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 3 9:00AM
Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 1 8:30AM
Smith, Dean Michael Jeffery 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shaun Lindsay 1 9:00AM
Spicer, Shari Alesia 1 9:00AM
Stratford, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM
Sykes, Daniel Gregory 1 9:00AM
Taarnby, Aaron Stephen 1 9:00AM
Taarnby, Stephen Colin 1 9:00AM
Talamahina, Chloe-Mele Talita Pavihi 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tille, Robyn Kathlyn 1 9:00AM
Todorovska, Emi 1 9:00AM
Togia, Falani Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turner, William Tyla Richard 1 9:00AM
Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM
Underhill, Joshua Harris 1 9:00AM
Venables, Shane Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM
Walker, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Ware, Jennifer Leigh, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Warnock, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
Weldon, Steven Thomas 1 9:00AM
West, David Eric, Mr 2 10:00AM
Whitinui, Abraham Desmond 2 9:00AM
Whitinui, Abraham Desmond 2 10:00AM
Williams, Katherine, Ms 1 9:00AM
Williamson, Nik 1 9:00AM
Willis, Samuel Jordan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Aaron Peter James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wirepa, Jundamarra David 1 9:00AM
Woodhouse, Joel John 1 9:00AM
Yeo, Brendan Scott 1 9:00AM