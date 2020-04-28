Menu
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo. Rob Williams
IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

Darren Hallesy
28th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Burke, Terrance 1 10:30AM

Burrows, Jason Eric 1 8:30AM

Crump, Frazer Paul 1 8:30AM

Druce, Calli Maree 1 8:30AM

Hadzi-Vukovic, Alexander 1 9:00AM

Holt, Glenn Howard 1 8:30AM

Jen, Bonnie Lee 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM

Mahani, Fergusson 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 9:00AM

Muller, Andrew John 1 8:30AM

Raymond, Jack Robert 1 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Torrington, Joel Levy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Utteridge, Peta-Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM

Whitehurst, Liam 1 9:00AM

