IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Alvoen, Dylan Albert Joseph 1 8:30AM

Bueta, Josiah Sakaraia Seth 1 9:00AM

Collins, Tarnie Maree 1 9:00AM

Dewis, Cael Bruce 1 9:00AM

Fritsch, Aidan Lawrence 1 8:30AM

Fritsch, Aidan Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Handley, Jake Denys 1 9:00AM

Ioane, Jasiah Kasipale Tusital 1 9:00AM

Lawler, Stephen Michael 5 9:00AM

Peisker, Stephen Paul 5 9:00AM

Riley, Charles Bell 1 9:00AM

Sharp, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Andrew John 1 9:00AM

Waters, Adam Raymond 1 9:00AM

Weldon, Steven Thomas 1 9:00AM

Willett, Corina Dallas, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Patrick John, Mr 1 9:00AM