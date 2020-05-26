IN COURT: Full names of 15 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Cook, Benjamin Craig 1 10:00AM

Evans, Skye-Ann 1 9:00AM

Francis, Craig Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hanna, Ronald Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heath, Magdalena 4 9:00AM

Hughes, Jade Amber 1 9:00AM

Humphries, Allan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jeavons, Zackery Peter 4 9:00AM

Muhling, Benjimen Tuppy 1 9:00AM

Rathborne, Shaun Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM

Rigby, John Adrian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shaw, Jay Robert 1 9:00AM

Turner, Damian John 1 9:00AM

Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM