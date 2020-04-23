IN COURT: Full names of 14 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Bennett, Aaron Geoffrey 6 11:00AM
Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM
Dean, Jamie Ray 6 9:00AM
Harrison, Ashley Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hauff-Green, Candice 1 9:00AM
Hooper, Tre Robert James 6 9:00AM
Lynn, Craig Scott 1 9:00AM
Moffatt, Jack Anthony Larkin, Mr 1 9:00AM
O'Brien, Liam Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 1 9:00AM
Van Engelen, Peter Geradus 6 11:00AM
Waller, Peter James 1 9:00AM
Whitmore, David Laurence, Mr 6 9:00AM
Woltmann, Corey Peter 6 11:00AM