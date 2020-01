IN COURT: Full names of 133 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300

Allen, Brandon Shawn 1 9:00AM

Au, Salafai Tauapai, Mr 1 9:00AM

Au, Salafai Tuapai 1 9:00AM

Balfour, Siyasanga Patrick 8 8:30AM

Balfour, Siyasanga Patrick 8 9:00AM

Barnes, Lucas James 1 9:00AM

Benson, Allan Joseph 2 10:00AM

Beveridge, Caleb Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Boole, Daniel Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brennan, Mark 1 9:00AM

Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM

Brown, Ashley Rhys 1 9:00AM

Burgh, Leon Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burne, Shaun Alan 2 10:00AM

Carlson, Erena Emily 1 9:00AM

Christ, Brendyn John 1 9:00AM

Connors, Rosemary, Mrs 2 9:00AM

Cook, Richard John, Mr 8 9:00AM

Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 2 9:00AM

Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 2 10:00AM

Crisp, Dylan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Cusack, Scott William 1 9:00AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 8:30AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM

Dann, Angus Mathys 1 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John 8 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 8 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 7 9:00AM

Dighton, Charlene Eliza 4 10:00AM

Dodd, Tiffany Ann 4 9:00AM

Dowling, Julie Barbara, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Eldridge, Brock-Lazz 1 9:00AM

Enright, Lee 1 9:00AM

Enright, Lee 1 8:30AM

Evalu, Junior Tala, Mr 7 9:00AM

Fenner, Alex Jack, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

Gillespie, Colin Raymond John 1 9:00AM

Gould, Toby Jon 8 10:00AM

Gould, Toby Jon 8 8:30AM

Graham, Johanna Irene 7 9:00AM

Gray, Mack Metuli, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hammond, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Hardiman, Hazel Ann Kahurangi, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hart, Timothy James 1 9:00AM

Heber, James Francis 8 9:00AM

Henry, Lewis William 1 9:00AM

Hodkinson, Adam Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hook, Clinton Douglas Winton, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hubber, Chiara Adrianne Yvonne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Rita-Anne Godschall 1 9:00AM

Johnston, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Rj 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Jason Jamaine 4 10:00AM

Keresoma, Ofisa 1 9:00AM

King, Darren Joseph 1 9:00AM

Kuhz, Phoebe Lesley Mccoombe 1 9:00AM

Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lawson, Mayah Beryl 1 9:00AM

Layne, Nathan Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lehmann, James Alexander 1 9:00AM

Leiter, Michael Gerard 1 9:00AM

Lenske, Joshua John 1 9:00AM

Long, Donna Maree 1 9:00AM

Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 1 9:00AM

Malone, Amanda Jane 1 8:30AM

Mason, Timothy James 2 10:00AM

Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 4 10:00AM

Mcintyre, Scott Christian 1 8:30AM

Mckenzie, Joel Adam 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Scott Anthony 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Monic Angela 1 9:00AM

Mcmahon, Blare Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcmahon, John Peter 1 9:00AM

Meares, Brent John 1 9:00AM

Merlo, Mario Giovanni 1 9:00AM

Monsell, William Kerry 1 9:00AM

Morris, Aimee Nicole 1 9:00AM

Moyle, Tracey Lee-Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Murphy, Clayton Zane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murray, Dion Douglas 1 9:00AM

Neale, Mathew Kevin 1 9:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan 1 9:00AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

New, Troy Sydney, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nicholls, Dakotah Lee 1 9:00AM

Nightingale, Joshua Graham 1 9:00AM

O'Connor, Sahraya Fairley 1 9:00AM

O'Donnell, Barry William 1 8:30AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Eathan Michael Laurie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Palframan, Anthony William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parkes, Klynton Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paul, Benjamin Luke 1 9:00AM

Pettit, Alfred Henry 1 9:00AM

Poulsen, Gregory Alexander 1 9:00AM

Rampton, Bianca Lee 4 10:00AM

Rampton, Bianca Lee 4 9:00AM

Rowe, Hayley Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Rudd, Thomas Karl, Mr 8 9:00AM

Salih, Shannan Ozgul 2 9:00AM

Saxelby, Reece Andrew 1 9:00AM

Scheepers, Coenraad 1 9:00AM

Schultz, Caleb James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Searl, Shannon Michael 1 9:00AM

Shin, Hanbyut 1 9:00AM

Skinner, Danniel Kenneth Eric 1 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Denmon, Mr 4 9:00AM

Smith, Luke Christian 1 9:00AM

Smith, Matthew James 1 9:00AM

Speechley, Joel Tamzen Stanley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stephan, Jarrod Benjamin 1 9:00AM

Stephan, Jarrod Benjamin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Dean Mitchell, Mr 2 9:00AM

Thompson, Len 1 9:00AM

Thorn, Steven David Neil, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tomlinson, Mark Robert 1 9:00AM

Topping, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM

Torrington, Joel Levy, Mr 2 9:00AM

Tran, Tien Kim Thi, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Van Engelen, Peter Geradus 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM

Veale, Hazley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vinson, Ross Allan 1 9:00AM

Visona, Justin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Nathan James 1 8:30AM

Warwick, David Thomas Randall, Mr 7 9:00AM

Washington, Nathian Clint 1 9:00AM

Watt, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM

Williams, Noel Robert Lee 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Scott Murray 1 9:00AM

Wyatt, Robert Christopher 1 9:00AM