IN COURT: Full names of 122 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Aleera, Ezekiel Malual, Mr 5 9:00AM

Barnaby, Marcus Sebastian John 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Lucas James 1 9:00AM

Bekendam, Gerrit, Mr 5 9:00AM

Blackburn, Jamie Stephen 1 9:00AM

Boardman, Tamzin, Miss 5 9:00AM

Bond, Alex Jake, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Amanda Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Brooks, John Henry Hilton 1 9:00AM

Brown, Danielle Linda 1 9:00AM

Brown, Eric Robert 1 9:00AM

Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9:00AM

Burke, Terrance 5 10:30AM

Campbell, Joshua James 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Noel Leonard 1 9:00AM

Cheetham, Leesa Jan 5 9:00AM

Collins, Daryl Michael 1 9:00AM

Collins, Shanna Marie 5 10:30AM

Cooper, Glenn Davor, Mr 1 9:00AM

Covey, Aaron Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Creese-Daniels, Briden Edis 1 9:00AM

Crittenden, Bradley Robert 1 9:00AM

Cumerford, Peter Desmond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dibb, Liam Stuart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Keith Patrick 1 9:00AM

Ebsworth, Kimberley Rose 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Matthew Aaron 1 9:00AM

Edwin, Karl Bryan 5 9:00AM

Elder, Dylan John Paul, Mr 1 8:30AM

Exposure Real Estate Qld Pty Ltd 5 10:30AM

Faulkner, Rachel Ann 1 9:00AM

Fechner, Andrew Dale, Mr 1 9:00AM

Figura, Wesley John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Fredrickson, Richard Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Galagher, Louisa Hui-Min 5 10:30AM

Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gardeniers, Mathew Paul 5 9:00AM

Gibson, Lachlan Deans 1 8:30AM

Gordon, Aaron William 1 9:00AM

Gosley, Dayle 5 10:30AM

Grant, Dane George 1 9:00AM

Gray, Daniel Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Kris William 1 9:00AM

Hall, Robert Raymond 1 9:00AM

Hancock, Melina Maree 1 9:00AM

Hellyer, Jay Ashley 5 9:00AM

Hendry, Craig David 1 9:00AM

Hensley, Larissa Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM

Jenkins, Adam Grant Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Jensen, Andrew Benjamin 5 9:00AM

Joyce, Daniel William 5 9:00AM

Juach Thiew, Deng 1 9:00AM

Kaddour, Richard 1 9:00AM

Karner, Kylie 5 10:30AM

Kearney, Tylah Jaye 5 9:00AM

Kent, Harley Robert 1 9:00AM

Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM

Kwai, Ryan Cody 1 9:00AM

Leiataua, Siaosi 1 8:30AM

Levack, Keith Stewart 1 9:00AM

Loizou, Luke Matthew John, Mr 4 8:30AM

Mackinnon, Callum Alexander 1 9:00AM

Manderson, James Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Taylor Iris 1 8:30AM

Marsters, Adam Turn 1 9:00AM

Massina, Dion 5 10:30AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcdermott, Samantha Shae, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcglinn, Erika Ty Hamilton 1 9:00AM

Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcrae, Sharon Lee 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Chris John 1 9:00AM

Moloney, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM

Moore, Ryan Anthony 1 9:00AM

Morcus, Joshua Aaron 1 9:00AM

Morris, Tracey Naomi, Miss 1 9:00AM

Morrow, Cody Allan 1 9:00AM

Naqi, Syed Ali 5 9:00AM

O'Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM

Park View Lodge (Qld) Pty Ltd 5 10:30AM

Parsons, Ricky James 5 9:00AM

Pawluk, Damein 1 9:00AM

Peall, Mark Norman 1 9:00AM

Pettiford, Anthony 5 10:30AM

Pham, Thinh Tuan 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Ethan 1 9:00AM

Pihema, Rewa Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Plews, Thomas Le 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM

Pyun, Junseok 1 9:00AM

Rickit, Jody Marie 1 9:00AM

Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM

Sadarakha, Agnes Angilo Bara 1 9:00AM

Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 4 9:00AM

Shepherd, Shannon Fay 1 9:00AM

Siciliani, Nathan Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Simmons, Caitlin Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Simon, Shaina Maxine 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shawn Jason John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Spitters, Geoffrey William 1 9:00AM

St Clair, Nicole Anne, Miss 1 8:30AM

Stevens, Troy Anthony 5 9:00AM

Straw, Peter 5 10:30AM

Stretton, Joshua Jonathon 1 9:00AM

Summerville, Joel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Swanepoel, Tyron Eric 5 9:00AM

Taylor, Brent Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Dylan Lee 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Thompson, Robert James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Toma, Falenito Eric 1 9:00AM

Tomlinson, Kevin Roy 5 10:30AM

Tripp, Les William 1 9:00AM

Ungerer, Dannielle Veronica 1 10:06AM

Venslavovitch, Natalia Ivanovna, Miss 1 9:00AM

Wahl, Lucy Catherine 1 8:30AM

Wahl, Lucy Catherine 1 9:00AM

Walker, Ashley John William 1 8:30AM

Whitehurst, Liam 1 9:00AM

Whiting, Wade Edward 5 9:00AM