Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
12 people are due in court today
12 people are due in court today Rob Williams
Crime

IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

Darren Hallesy
by
25th May 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 1 9:00AM

Bernard, Edward Stephen 1 9:00AM

Evans, Skye-Ann 1 9:00AM

Hall, Steve William 1 9:00AM

Hanna, Ronald Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jacobs, Leslie Johnson 1 9:00AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Jayden Joseph 1 9:00AM

Saunders, William Peter Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Schulze, Nikita Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Simpson, Kirk Foy 1 9:00AM

Turner, Damian John 1 9:00AM

court news crime ipswich court ipswich court list ipswich magistrates court police;
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich’s 50 most influential people

        premium_icon Ipswich’s 50 most influential people

        News COMING SOON: Join us in recognising the people making an impact on our city. We're once again listing the most influential people in Ipswich.

        LIVING THE LOZ LIFE: Businesswoman launches first book

        premium_icon LIVING THE LOZ LIFE: Businesswoman launches first book

        News Local business owner and life coach Loz Antonenko has launched her first book The...

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        News App packed with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment.

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV $10 streaming service launches in Australia