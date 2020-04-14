IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM
Dean, Jamie Ray 1 10:00AM
Drew, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harding, Jeremy Brian Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, Stacey Mary, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kwai, Ryan Cody 1 9:00AM
Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 1 9:00AM
O'Brien, Ashley Alan 1 8:30AM
O'Reilly, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Pappin, Benjamen John 1 9:00AM
Petricevic, Tyson Anthony Dennis 1 9:00AM
Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM