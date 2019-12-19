Menu
Malcolm and Irma Deas are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Malcolm and Irma Deas are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Couple shares secret to sixty years of happy marriage

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
19th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
“BEING very tolerant”, that’s the secret to decades of happy marriage for Ebbw Vale couple Irma and Malcolm Deas.

The couple is celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary after marrying on this day in 1959.

“I find it hard to believe, I really do. The time has just gone,” Irma said.

“We’ve had our ups and downs and we’ve had our problems but no great dramas. We’ve been very fortunate.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to get over it. What’s a drama this week isn’t a drama next week.

The pair met at the Marburg dances when Irma was just 16.

“I said, ‘can I take you home?’,” Malcolm said.

“It just sort of happened, you know.”

“We used to go to the pictures and go to the dances,” Irma said.

They were engaged on Irma’s 17th birthday and married before she turned 19.

“We went camping a lot, used to go gem hunting.”

Malcolm, who worked at the Queensland Railway Workshop for 46 years, said he enjoyed having a good cook in the house while Irma said she was grateful for Malcolm’s handyman skills.

“He’s very handy around the place, he fixes everything. He makes things, he makes lots of things like boxes “

The pair still lives in the house they built together in Ebbw Vale soon after marrying. They have two children and five grandchildren.

“I just can’t say it enough, we’ve been very fortunate. Some people don’t go through life as easy as we have.

“Malcolm has been sick a couple of times, he’s had prostate cancer, he’s had a heart attack, but he came through everything and he’s still here.”

While the pair will celebrate their anniversary at Cooneana Heritage Centre this weekend, they said they did not have any plans to renew their vows.

“I think he thinks once is enough,” Irma said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

