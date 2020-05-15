Council meets with Governor

COVID-19 has made formal meeting arrangements interesting to say the least. Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding and Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle recently met with Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey for the first time over teleconference.

Mayor Harding and Cr Doyle discussed with Governor de Jersey how the new Ipswich City Council team was already working hard to restore trust, respect and faith in council.

The pair said they were delighted to talk to Governor de Jersey and invited him to visit the city again once restrictions had eased.

In a written statement issued late yesterday, His Excellency also spoke warmly of the first meeting:

“I spoke this afternoon via teleconference with Mayor Teresa Harding, extending all good wishes to the people of Ipswich. What an honour to greet your first female Mayor,” he said.

“I memorably opened the 142nd Ipswich Annual Show in 2015. What a shame this vibrant expression of community life cannot happen again this year.

“I have a great personal affection for Ipswich. My mother was born here, and I attended the Ipswich Central Boys School, where my father was the Head.

“I look forward very much to revisiting your great City – the first provincial government to be gazetted outside Brisbane. I have visited 10 times as Governor – hasten the 11th.

“My warmest best wishes to the people of Ipswich.”

Mayor Harding said she and Cr Doyle were determined to restore a sense of local pride across the city through their approach to transparent governance and leadership.

She said although the Ipswich Annual Show could not go ahead because of the pandemic, the council inspired Front Yard Friday and Ipswich Show Society fireworks scheduled for Friday night would being some joy to the city.

“Front Yard Friday is a great way for suburbs to become real neighbourhoods again – after all, they are the lifeblood of our city,” Cr Harding said.

“I encourage the people of Ipswich to show their community spirit this Friday and welcome new faces in their street and neighbourhood, while continuing to observe COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing measures.”

Residents and ratepayers have been encouraged to decorate their front yards on 15 May and celebrate the show public holiday in their own unique style. Mayor Harding planned to visit some of the displays through the day.

