Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The ICEO will put candidates under the microscope and will review claims of false or deceptive campaign material, including claims made in public speeches and posted on social media sites.
The ICEO will put candidates under the microscope and will review claims of false or deceptive campaign material, including claims made in public speeches and posted on social media sites.
News

Council election watchdog publishes first of findings

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
24th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Independent Council Election Observer has claimed business has been brisk with more than a dozen inquiries and requests since the start of the month.

The ICEO has received 14 requests or inquiries from 10 individuals.

To date, six request reviews by former District Court judge John Robertson, who heads the new Independent Council Election Observer, have been finalised and published online.

One of those requests related to Ipswich and was put forward by mayoral candidate Gary Duffy.

“In his request form he stated he has referred the subject matter of his complaint to the ECQ for investigation,” Mr Robertson said.

The subject matter was not listed online.

“As our charter clearly states, ‘The ICEO will carefully avoid any duplication or overlap with the functions of the statutory bodies..’, which includes the ECQ, whose role under law is to monitor public officials and/or the election to ensure that it is conducted lawfully and fairly..”.

“It is for this reason I decided not to consider his complaint further. He was advised of this decision on December 6.”

As a result of the varied nature and type of requests already made to the ICEO, the Observer’s charter has been updated to clarify the ICEO’s purpose and process.

Mr Robertson said he was surprised by the number of requests made in the first fortnight of the ICEO’s operation, given the March 2020 council elections were still more than three months off, with the ECQ yet to publish its Notice of Election.

“News of the ICEO’s existence has travelled fast and seems, in the main, to have been welcomed by candidates, councils and the public,” he said.

council elections 2020 gary duffy iceo ipswich city council ipswich votes 2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas a painful memory after son’s disappearance

        premium_icon Christmas a painful memory after son’s disappearance

        News Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, but for the parents of Kasper Ellis it has become the painful anniversary.

        Scenic Rim takes tourism hit from droughts, fires, costing $10M

        premium_icon Scenic Rim takes tourism hit from droughts, fires, costing...

        Environment Scenic Rim Regional Council has welcomed the ­announcement of $2 million in tourism...

        Builder, accused home invader refused bail for Christmas

        premium_icon Builder, accused home invader refused bail for Christmas

        Crime A man accused of taking part in a violent offence has been refused bail

        Billionaire tycoon slams Qld council’s ‘assault on jobs’

        premium_icon Billionaire tycoon slams Qld council’s ‘assault on jobs’

        News One of Australia’s richest men accused a council of undermining jobs