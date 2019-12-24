Council election watchdog publishes first of findings

The ICEO will put candidates under the microscope and will review claims of false or deceptive campaign material, including claims made in public speeches and posted on social media sites.

THE Independent Council Election Observer has claimed business has been brisk with more than a dozen inquiries and requests since the start of the month.

The ICEO has received 14 requests or inquiries from 10 individuals.

To date, six request reviews by former District Court judge John Robertson, who heads the new Independent Council Election Observer, have been finalised and published online.

One of those requests related to Ipswich and was put forward by mayoral candidate Gary Duffy.

“In his request form he stated he has referred the subject matter of his complaint to the ECQ for investigation,” Mr Robertson said.

The subject matter was not listed online.

“As our charter clearly states, ‘The ICEO will carefully avoid any duplication or overlap with the functions of the statutory bodies..’, which includes the ECQ, whose role under law is to monitor public officials and/or the election to ensure that it is conducted lawfully and fairly..”.

“It is for this reason I decided not to consider his complaint further. He was advised of this decision on December 6.”

As a result of the varied nature and type of requests already made to the ICEO, the Observer’s charter has been updated to clarify the ICEO’s purpose and process.

Mr Robertson said he was surprised by the number of requests made in the first fortnight of the ICEO’s operation, given the March 2020 council elections were still more than three months off, with the ECQ yet to publish its Notice of Election.

“News of the ICEO’s existence has travelled fast and seems, in the main, to have been welcomed by candidates, councils and the public,” he said.