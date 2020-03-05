Council contender throws hat in ring to for ‘forgotten’ area

A GOODNA painter has thrown his hat into the ring for the Ipswich council election, believing he has the skill set to represent an area he feels has been "forgotten" by government.

Brad Hunt, 59, has nominated as a candidate for Division 2.

Mr Hunt first ran 20 years ago for the old Division 3 and said he was motivated to give it another again following the sacking of the former council.

"I live in one of the worst flooded streets (in Goodna)," he said.

"A lot of Goodna seems to be forgotten after that terrible flood. We feel a bit forgotten.

"We need better representation."

Mr Hunt's family emigrated to Australia in 1971 when he was 10, and they moved to Bellbird Park.

He has lived in the area for "80 per cent of the time" since then, but has spent periods living overseas and interstate.

Mr Hunt said his father was a councillor for the former Shire of Moreton and was around local government from a young age.

He believed Ipswich City Council had been "playing catch-up" with Springfield.

"I'd like to see a corridor built towards Ipswich, rather than trying to make Ipswich compete with Springfield.

"You need to … build up residential and business corridor out towards Ipswich from Springfield and Goodna, rather than having the Ipswich CBD competing with Springfield.

"I've run a hotel in the area, I've built a house in the area.

"I grew up in the area. I believe I've got something to offer."

Mr Hunt will be running as an independent candidate.

"I don't believe party politics should be involved in local government," he said.

"I think that's one of the issues (with Ipswich City Council)."