Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Council candidate wants more transparency

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
5th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bellbird Park resident Paul Modra will be contesting the seat for Division 2 in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

The small business owner has lived in Ipswich for more than 38 years with his wife and four children.

"One of the kids still lives at home with us my family's supportive of what I like to do," he said.

"I run a small business from my home - like a handy man business."

Mr Modra, who was a teacher, said that he was critical of the previous city council and believes he can do a better job.

"I felt that the previous guys let the people of Ipswich down before," he said.

"I've been interested in being involved in politics and being a positive influence on decision making in the city."

Mr Modra who identifies as a Christian, is running as an Independent but describes his political perspective as being traditional and conservative.

"I'm a bit of an old school kind of guy," he said.

Mr Modra also wants to increase public access to council information.

"I want to make sure council is for rate payers and residents of Ipswich and not the other way around."

"I want to encourage people to see how valuable Ipswich is as a home and a place to live.

"Sometimes people might be doubtful about Ipswich, what I really want to emphasise is that Ipswich is a positive place to be."

Mr Modra said that although he isn't a member of the Australian Conservatives Party said he has participated in some of their events and has also supported anti-abortion rally's.

councils ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich Grammar School decides on future of headmaster

        premium_icon Ipswich Grammar School decides on future of headmaster

        Education Richard Morrison has been at the 157-year-old school since 2016 after time as principal of Bremer State High School.

        How an original 1940s bomb shelter is housing history

        premium_icon How an original 1940s bomb shelter is housing history

        News The shelter was built in Toogoolawah during the second World War.

        Lover of circus swings into action

        premium_icon Lover of circus swings into action

        News Nathan Dennis performs internationally with Cirque du Soleil.

        'Can you believe it?': 9th jackpot win for tavern

        premium_icon 'Can you believe it?': 9th jackpot win for tavern

        Offbeat This has to be south east Queensland’s luckiest pokies tavern.