Council News

Council candidate pulls out of race due to “nastiness”

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Feb 2020 1:01 PM
A BUSINESSMAN with a vision to "drive Ipswich forward" has pulled out of the running for the upcoming council election due to "nastiness" from the public and fellow candidates.

Ipswich Pro Drive owner David Cullen only publicly announced his intention to run for a Division 4 seat in the election two weeks ago.

He said the vitriol he and his family had experienced over the past fortnight was too much and he didn't want to put up with it any further.
"Honestly I thought I could do some good for Ipswich, I really did," he said.

"I've had my family attacked by different people in Ipswich. People have called me a liar.

"Other candidates are attacking everyone. It's a nasty campaign and I wasn't doing it because I need the job.

"It's malicious.

"I don't believe I should have to put up with the crap that's been dished out. I was doing it because I love Ipswich."

Mr Cullen also said the work his business does with councils and the State Government could have become "cumbersome" with conflict of interest regulations.

"I do driver training for Ipswich City Council and for Brisbane City Council," he said.

"We've got some state (government) contracts that we've tendered for as well. We do a lot of driving stuff through community groups … Youth Justice, youth services, Braking the Cycle with ICYS (Ipswich Community Youth Service).

"They want business people in there but they don't make it easy for business people."

He said residents and candidates needed to take a look at their behaviour.

"I don't know how these people are sleeping at night," he said.

"They say all these horrendous things and nasty things. What does that achieve?

"The more I got involved the more I didn't like what I saw.

'Life is too short."

Ipswich Queensland Times

