Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers.
Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers. David Nielsen
Council News

Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE months out from Ipswich's March 28 local government elections, council candidates have received more than $35,000 in donations.

Labor Party member and Division 3 candidate Toni Gibbs has received $20,000 towards her campaign from Robert James Gibbs (her father, known as Bob Gibbs, former Labor member for Bundamba and Wolston from the '70s until the '90s).

Mayoral candidate Teresa Harding has received a total of $8500 from Woodend Distributors Pty Ltd (Peter McMahon, OAM) Children First Learning Centre, Ipswich and Ian Berry.

Fellow mayoral candidate Gary Duffy was donated $5000 by his partner Cornelia Turni.

Another mayoral candidate, Ursula Monsiegneur has received $500 from Michele Knight.

Division 4 candidate and Labor affiliated Kate Kunzelmann has received $300 in donations from Sharon Mitchell and John Fraser.

Former Division 10 councillor David Pahlke donated $1000 towards his own campaign.

Mr Pahlke said he was still considering his options on contesting Division 4 against the likes of Ms Kunzelmann, and former military man Russell Milligan.

"My heart says yes, - my head says no - I am still receiving great support in my community over all," he said.

"But I feel the door is just about closed. My official announcement will be towards (the) middle of January."

From January 20, all candidates will be required to disclose any expenditure that is cumulatively more than $500.

Candidates also have up to February 3, 2020, to report expenses prior to January 20.

Previous council candidates will also be required to disclose expenditures since their last tilt at council seats.

More Stories

Show More
david pahlke gary duffy ipswichvotes2020 kate kunzelmann russell milligan teresa harding toni gibbs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

        premium_icon 76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

        Business It’s been a tumultuous year for business with some of the city’s staple employers going bust and amazing smaller retailers taking their place.

        One driver busted almost 3 times legal limit from 800 RBTs

        premium_icon One driver busted almost 3 times legal limit from 800 RBTs

        News Police from the Ipswich area praised the behaviour of revellers across the region...

        How do Hally’s predictions match with BOM?

        premium_icon How do Hally’s predictions match with BOM?

        Weather It’s predicted to be a drier than average wet season, according to the Bureau of...

        City goes Ballistic for its new venue

        premium_icon City goes Ballistic for its new venue

        Business Ipswich’s newest brewery bar and restaurant has lived up to its name since opening...