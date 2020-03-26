Menu
Stirling Hinchliffe announces adviser for Ipswich City Council.
News

Council adviser named ahead of elections

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
26th Mar 2020 7:20 PM
THE STATE Government has appointed an adviser for the incoming Ipswich City Council during its first year of operations.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe announced the appointment of Steve Greenwood, who has been serving as acting interim administrator of the Council.

“An Adviser will ensure a smooth and seamless transition to a fully-elected council for the people of Ipswich,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“This appointment will provide continuity to the significant work done under the interim administration in restoring good governance to Ipswich City Council and provide support to incoming councillors new to the role.”

Mr Greenwood said he looked forward to supporting the new council.

“It’s important we maintain the integrity of the substantial reforms achieved during the period of administration,” he said.

Mr Greenwood has significant experience in urban planning and the property sector.

The minister said his knowledge of council through his time as interim administrator will be invaluable.

“He is also the founding CEO of the Queensland Futures Institute, a former CEO of Canegrowers Australia and the former Queensland Executive Director of the Property Council of Australia,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“I congratulate him on his appointment and look forward to working with him in his new role and with the new Ipswich City Council.”

