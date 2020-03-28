Menu
Cotton On closes its stores amid coronavirus crisis. Picture: Supplied
Business

Cotton On shuts down amid COVID-19

by Staff writers
28th Mar 2020 9:58 AM

Iconic Aussie brand Cotton On has made the decision to close their doors nationwide.

"From 5pm Sunday 29 March, all our AUS stores will be temporarily closed," the brand notified customers via social media.

"We want to say a huge thank you to our retail teams who have continued to amaze us with their hard work during this tough time. And to our customers, thank you for your support."

 

Customers will still be able to shop all brands 24/7 online.

More to come.

Originally published as Cotton On shuts down amid COVID-19

