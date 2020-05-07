Menu
Coronavirus researcher killed in suspected murder suicide

by Phoebe Loomes
7th May 2020 10:28 AM

A professor close to making "very significant findings" about COVID-19 has been killed in a suspected murder suicide.

Bing Liu, a research assistant professor was found on Saturday in his home with gunshot wounds in his head, neck, torso and extremities, Ross Police Department told reporters.

Police investigating Prof Liu's death believe a second man killed Prof Liu before returning to his own home and taking his own life, according to a report from The Sun.

Prof Liu was researching COVID-19 at the University of Pittsburgh and was close to making important findings about the deadly disease, according to his colleagues.

Police indicated the pair had been involved in a lengthy dispute regarding an intimate partner.

In a statement, the university said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague at Pitt.

"The University extends our deepest sympathies to Liu's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

His colleagues said: "Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications."

Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp said the two men were known to each other, but there was no indication the attack was racially motivated.

