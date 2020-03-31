Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

Mark Furler
by
31st Mar 2020 12:22 PM

 

MORE than 40,000 people have been told to quarantine in Queensland since the outbreak of the coronavirus which has now soared to almost 750 confirmed cases.

In the past 24 hours, there have been another 55 positives tests while 65 of the total cases are in hospital, seven in intensive care.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced law enforcement agencies will be used to bolster contact tracing of people who have gone into quarantine or isolation.

Along with the Gold Coast and Brisbane, Toowoomba and the Darling Downs is emerging as a new virus hotspot.

In the past 24 hours there was a 16 per cent increase in cases in Toowoomba.

Two new cases have been recorded in as many days on the Sunshine Coast with the total now standing at 71, still the highest tally outside of Brisbane or the Gold Coast.

 Testing has now become more accessible on the Coast as a new drive-through clinic opens its bulk billing service to the public.

coronaviruspromo

In the Ipswich region, there have now been 35 cases officially reported.

The lack of medical protection equipment looms large for some areas.

Strips of paper held together with rubber bands may be the only thing protecting frontline medical staff in Sarina if the national face masks shortage continues.

Meanwhile, Fraser Island - normally one of the most popular spots for the school holidays - has now been closed to all visitors.

Nationally, the death of an elderly man from COVID-19 in Tasmania takes Australia's coronavirus death toll to 19.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus ipswich mackay queensland sunshine coast tooowoomba
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How coronavirus is changing the way we say goodbye

        premium_icon How coronavirus is changing the way we say goodbye

        News Funeral homes are having to rethink the way it offers its services for one of the hardest moments in families lives.

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        Employment Find out if you are eligible for the payments

        New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        premium_icon New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        Smarter Shopping More limits on the amount of alcohol you can purchase

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Leading candidates discuss results so far

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Leading candidates discuss results so far

        News Coverage for all divisions of the Ipswich City Council election