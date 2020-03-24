Coronavirus Qld: all you need to know today

QUEENSLANDERS thinking of an island getaway during the Easter school holidays should think again with authorities moving to shut down access.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned people in other states to stay home and not to cross Queensland's borders.

"What does that mean? That means we're coming up to a school break. It means we don't want people from New South Wales and Victoria coming up here to Queensland," she told reporters.

"People should stay in their own state. Where, as far as possible, they should be staying in their suburbs, and as much as possible, staying at home. That is very important that people understand that."

In Brisbane, Southbank is being shut down along with about 20 swimming pools.

Residents of Moreton Bay islands are also pleading for restrictions to be put in place.

Queensland has had 60 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The federal government has today warned of more lockdown restrictions.

It comes as authorities are threatening fines of up to $63,000 for those who cross state borders and fail to self-isolate.

In Noosa, more details have emerged of how a number of people had tested positive for the virus after attending an exclusive 50th birthday party at a swanky restaurant.

On the Darling Downs, there have now been more than a dozen tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile Queensland teachers are continuing to push for schools to be shut down.

The human toll of mass closures yesterday has hit hard, including for one couple who just moved to an area only to join the wait for Centrelink help.

A federal government minister says "maybe a million" people were left unemployed overnight by drastic shutdown measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert made the comments this morning amid fears up to two million Australians could find themselves out of work in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, as thousands of people queued up outside Centrelink offices around the country for the second day.

Health staff have been warned not to wear their scrubs in public. Photo: Supplied

As states and territories continue to report record one-day increases in new cases, experts warn up to 15 million Australians could contract the virus in coming months, sparking fears hospitals could be overwhelmed.

Exhausted health workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic have been told to stop wearing uniforms in public after being spat at and refused entry to shops.

According to Gold Coast Health, members of the public have lashed out at staff in their hospital uniforms fearing they might contaminate them with the potentially deadly virus - a fear which has no basis in truth.

In a notice sent to staff, all nurses, doctors and other health personnel have been warned not to wear their uniforms or identification when going to and from work in order to avoid abuse from the general public.

In what could be a medical breakthrough, losing your sense of smell could be one of the first signs you have COVID-19, Flinders University experts say.

Ear nose and throat (ENT) surgeons said loss of smell was reported in one in three COVID-19 patients in Korea and in Germany it was one in two patients.

As the battle to contain the virus continues, Australia could start running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds out in less than three weeks if the coronavirus cases keep rising as they are now, it has been warned.

ABC presenter Dr Norman Swan warned hospital beds could run out in NSW by April 10.

"If this hockey stick (the sudden rise in cases) doesn't change that much, is that we'll be out of ICU beds in New South Wales, Victoria will be behind that, by April 10," he said.

And as parents everywhere begin homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, a mum of 21 has stunned Instagram with a photo her new reality.

