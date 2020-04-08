Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

Queensland has recorded another nine coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state total to 943, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning of the potential of another six months of strict social distancing measures.

The state has also had the slowest rate of increase in new coronavirus infections of any state this past week - but experts don't know exactly why, and warn it could be set to change.

And a Brisbane GP says Queensland is facing a watershed moment in the fight against COVID-19, with one new rule set to give a clearer picture of whether we're winning the battle.

Families are set to wait another week before finding out whether schools will reopen for term two, while at a national level, a decision has been made on the prospect of 'Year 13' for senior students.

In a Queensland first, a Gold Coast coronavirus patient has given birth to a healthy baby. Now, the team behind the scenes have a message for other soon-to-be mums.

A young first-time mum from Central Queeland has been forced to choose between her own mother or her partner for support during labour as hospitals tighten rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

And isolation has raised a set of unique challenges for this Toowoomba family.

Meanwhile, five youths on the Sunshine Coast have been hit with $1334.50 fines each for having a party despite social distancing directives.

Remarkably the youths claimed to have no knowledge of the pandemic or the changes in the law.







Another two people have died from COVID-19 overnight, bringing the the national toll to 50.

And five Qantas crew members who were on a long haul flight carrying passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship back to the US have tested positive for coronavirus.

It's one of Australia's busiest strips of sand, but Surfers Paradise Beach is empty this morning after the Gold Coast Mayor ordered a shutdown to keeps crowds away.

Cyber criminals are using the COVID-19 pandemic and the fear around it to target home-based workers.



Early modelling has revealed the differences between age groups when it comes to being hospitalised with the coronavirus and the chances of getting seriously ill.



And the curve may be flattening finally, but the road to recovery for those who have caught COVID-19 seems long and arduous. With nearly 6000 cases in Australia, only one in six has recovered while others still battle weeks after contracting the disease.

And amid the crazy ideas being offered to get the NRL season going again, a grand final with no crowd might be the craziest idea yet to get our heads around. But it could be happening!

