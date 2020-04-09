Menu
Landlords will not be able to evict tenants who can’t pay their rent during the coronavirus crisis under strict new state protection measures approved today.
Coronavirus protection for renters

by Judith Kerr
9th Apr 2020 2:57 PM
The state government has moved to protect tenants during the coronavirus pandemic and has endorsed a National Cabinet decision to freeze evictions.

The move protect tenants who fall behind in rent because they have been affected by COVID-19.

The new measures mean property owners will be prohibited from evicting a tenant if their lease expires during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

It is backdated to Sunday, March 29.

Under the arrangement, tenants must extend their lease for at least six months.

But they can also end their lease early if they can't pay rent because of the effects of coronavirus.

Tenants will still be required to maintain rental properties in accordance with their tenancy agreement.

Macalister MP Melissa McMahon said the package meant tenants could not be evicted because they could not pay rent as a result of the crisis.

For those who can't reach an agreement, there will be compulsory conciliation for COVID related disputes between tenants and landlords through the Residential Tenancies Authority.

The move will have a large impact in Logan, where there are more than 32,000 rental properties, more than a third of all its residential properties.

New eligibility criteria was also put in place for grants of up to four weeks' rent, or a maximum of $2000.

Originally published as Coronavirus protection for renters

