A map has launched which shows national and state data using an interactive map.
CORONAVIRUS: New Interactive map tracking Australian cases

Toni Benson-Rogan
27th Mar 2020 11:22 AM
A NEW system which allows you to track the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths has been launched in Australia.

Using the same technology behind the World Health Organisation and Johns Hopkins University dashboards, the map will be updated hourly with data taken from state and territory government websites and media reports.

Created by Esri Australia, it reflects the national and state statistics of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries and tests, as well as including charts showing the timeline of confirmed cases over time.

The map gathers data on confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries nationally and by each state. Image taken at 11.30am Friday, March 27.
Esri Australia Principal Consultant Simon Jackson managed the build of the application and said the map is a valuable resource that government agencies and health professionals can use to accurately track the spread of the virus.

"This online dashboard is the most comprehensive publicly available map of the COVID-19 situation in country - and we will continue to update it with new data streams as they become available," he said.

"It's a localised version of the World Health Organisation and Johns Hopkins COVID-19 dashboards, which were also developed using the same Esri technology.

"It's designed to enable Australian government and health agencies to focus their efforts and gauge the effectiveness of strategies to slow or stop the spread of the virus - and also provides the general community with near real-time tracking of the virus spread."

The map also features a global function which is updated frequently.

Click here to view the map.

