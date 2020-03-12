Menu
DYNAMIC DUO: Taliqua Clancy celebrates their success at the women's world tour final.
Sport

Coronavirus makes volleyball event a must for olympians

by Tom Boswell
12th Mar 2020 4:00 PM

THE coronavirus outbreak has made an upcoming Gold Coast volleyball event a must for athletes around the globe hoping to make it to the Tokyo Olympics.

The beach of Coolangatta will form the playing ground for the FIVB World Tour from March 18-22, with crucial qualification points on offer to the athletes for the Olympics.

The tournament has taken on added significance because of coronavirus, which has restricted the number of tournaments to be played in the lead up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Three FIVB events have already been cancelled in China.

Among the Australians set to compete are world championship bronze medallists Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.

The World Tour competition will be one of four beach volleyball tournaments taking place at the venue as part of Volleyslam.

Others include the final round of the men's and women's Australian Beach Volleyball Triple Crown (March 13-15), Australian Junior Beach Volleyball Championships (March 15-18) and Australian Beach Volleyball Schools Cup (March 20-22).

The Australian Junior Beach Volleyball Championships will feature 123 teams playing 494 matches while the FIVB event will have representatives from 32 countries competing across 90 teams.

tokyo olympics tweed sport volleyball

