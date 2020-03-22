CORONAVIRUS: Hamilton Island forced to make big call

Hamilton Island will temporarily be closed to visitors due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

HAMILTON Island has announced that no guests will be able to travel to the island for nearly a month due to the Australian Government's new restrictions on non-essential travel.

This afternoon's announcement indicates that all guests who hold bookings from March 23 to April 30 will no longer be able to travel to the island.

The post on the Hamilton Island Facebook page said staff would do all they could to support guests during this time.

"What is most important right now is to ensure everyone follows the government advice to avoid the spread of COVID-19, even if that means we miss out on welcoming people for their hard-earned holidays," the post read.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced that all non-essential domestic travel should be cancelled to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A statement from Hamilton Island Enterprises said the measures were temporary and the team would continue to monitor the situation.

"Due to these circumstances, Hamilton Island has had to make the difficult decision to temporarily stand down areas of its business operations," a spokesman from Hamilton Island Enterprises said.

"Hamilton Island will progressively resume duties for staff who have been stood down as soon as the Australian Government allows businesses to recommence normal trading and as guest numbers return.

"Hamilton Island Enterprises will be supporting our staff and our guests during this difficult time and will provide further updates in due course."

Hamilton Island has also advised guests not to contact the island's call centre due to long wait times.

Affected guests would instead be contacted by the reservations team and a refund or credit for future travel would be issued.

Guests who booked through an agent or private company were advised to speak to their booking company directly about their reservations.