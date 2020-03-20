Coronavirus forces Ipswich op shop to shut its doors

Shireen and Don Kuhn, Denise Goodger, Elaine Drennan, and Jane Zinn at the St Paul's Op Shop.

Shireen and Don Kuhn, Denise Goodger, Elaine Drennan, and Jane Zinn at the St Paul's Op Shop.

A COMMUNITY op shop in the Ipswich CBD has made the decision to close its doors to protect its elderly volunteers from the spread of coronavirus.

St Paul’s Op Shop in Limestone Street will shut up from tomorrow but hope to reopen in the coming months.

Store co-ordinator Elaine Drennan said the drastic measures were needed to protect those who gave up their own time to work in the shop.

“On Saturday we will close our shop indefinitely while the world turns upside down over the coronavirus,” she said.

“As most of our volunteers are over 70 and are the ones who are the most vulnerable to this virus, we felt it a duty of care to shut up shop.

“We are hoping it won’t be for too long.”

The op shop recently featured in editions of the Queensland Times and Ipswich Advertiser alerting the community to it’s change of name.

Mrs Drennan said the store had received a lot of support since those two articles, and hoped their regular and new shoppers will visit them again when they reopen.