Corgi lovers unite to help dozens of dogs

A GROUP of Corgi lovers touched by news that the RSPCA had seized 80 dogs from two properties last month have started an online fundraising campaign to try to help the charity care for the dogs.

Alvaro Rezende, 28, said he set up a Go Fund Me account titled ACG for RSPCA QLD - on behalf of members of a Facebook group called Aussie Corgis Group - after 78 dogs were seized from two Lockyer Valley properties on September 10 during the RSPCA's Operation Rolling Thunder.

A Corgi found during RSPCA puppy farm raids in the Lockyer Valley in September. This photo inspired a group of corgi lovers to raise money to try to help. Picture: RSPCA QLD

Hundreds of dogs and puppies of various breeds had been discovered on four properties on the same road in Churchable, with the 78 dogs seized from two of them following a number of complaints.

The dogs and puppies seized - which ranged from French Bulldogs to Golden Retrievers to dachshunds - were allegedly suffering from medical issues or had behavioural issues, mostly as a result of lack of socialisation.

An 18-month-old Boston terrier, named Gracie, was anaemic so she was placed in intensive care and given an immediate blood transfusion.

Gracie the Boston terrier was seized by RSPCA Inspectors and taken for veterinary treatment. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

Mr Rezende said when he first read the news of the raid, he noticed a photo of a Corgi among the breeds found on the farms.

""Having two Welsh corgi's myself, when I saw one of them there, in the news article, that (corgi) just looked so miserable," he said.

"We have a very strong community on our Corgi Facebook page, with about 6000 people.

The pharmaceutical company consultant said two of the group's members contacted the RSPCA to ask what items they could use to help with the influx of dogs.

"They said blankets, towels and food," Mr Rezende said.

"I was in Sydney and posted some food up, but then I talked to a friend of mine and we decided to create the GoFundMe page to see what we could do."\

Alvaro Rezende, 28, with Maverick, 2, and Ace, 4-months-old. Picture: Alvaro Rezende/Facebook

A $2000 goal has been created after the initial goal of $500 was quickly surpassed by donations.

Mr Rezende, who owns corgis Maverick, 2, and 4-month-old Ace, said the donations would be transferred to the RSPCA.

An RSPCA spokesman said he was not familiar with the GoFundMe effort.

The charity has no specific appeal set up for the dogs that were seized, but people could donate anytime by visiting rspcaqld.org.au/donate/general-donations or by ringing 34269972.