Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
What he had to grain is unclear, but a man who allegedly stole food products worth thousands of dollars has landed in himself in a sticky situation.
What he had to grain is unclear, but a man who allegedly stole food products worth thousands of dollars has landed in himself in a sticky situation.
Offbeat

Cops rice to bring ‘food thief’ to boil

7th Jan 2020 4:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It's a bizarre loot of stolen food products worth thousands of dollars, including several large bags of rice that would have taken serious muscle to steal and an army to eat.

But there it is, neatly stacked on the living room floor of northeastern suburbs home, more than a week after it was stolen from a Wingfield warehouse.

Police tracked the haul to a Wynn Vale house after a man raided the Cox St storage facility sometime between December 27-29.

What the man allegedly responsible had to grain is unclear, but the 28-year-old from Broadview now finds himself in a sticky situation.

He was reported for serious criminal trespass and theft.

He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date, where justice will be served.

crime food police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nudes to fall from our skies

        premium_icon Nudes to fall from our skies

        News It will be raining nude skydivers over the skies of Toogoolawah next month as daredevils attempt to break a world record that has stood for 30 years.

        Police issue warning after spate of thefts

        premium_icon Police issue warning after spate of thefts

        News Vehicle owners are urged to be vigilant after “opportunistic” thieves target...

        What 150l of water looks like each day

        premium_icon What 150l of water looks like each day

        Environment Southeast Queenslanders are being urged to make water savings their number one new...

        Lockyer Valley butcher shop digs deep as bushfires blaze

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley butcher shop digs deep as bushfires blaze

        News A Plainland shop pledged it would donate money for every sale to the Queensland...