Cop accused of leaking video of inmates having sex

A GOLD Coast cop accused of leaking video footage of two prisoners having sex in one of the state's busiest watch-houses has been promoted, despite still being under investigation.

The officer was working as a senior constable at the Southport watch-house when he allegedly made a copy of CCTV video footage showing a sexual encounter between two male prisoners and later circulated it to friends.

The Queensland Police Service's internal affairs department, the Ethical Standards Command, launched an investigation in to the conduct of the officer, who was accused of 'inappropriate conduct in the workplace and a public place'.

The Sunday Mail understands the officer has since been transferred to another police station and has been given a temporary promotion to the rank of acting sergeant.

The scandal is in stark contrast to the case of whistleblower cop Rick Flori, who released police station footage showing officers bashing a handcuffed prisoner and was himself slapped with criminal charges.

The Southport Watch house. Picture Mike Batterham

Mr Flori, whose career was ruined after he was arrested for leaking the explosive footage to The Courier-Mail, was found not guilty of misconduct in 2018 and has since launched a compensation claim against the QPS.

An officer who spoke to The Sunday Mail on condition of anonymity, slammed the inconsistency of the police discipline process and questioned how an officer under investigation could be 'rewarded with a promotion'.

"It's a pretty bad look," the officer said.

"What kind of message is it sending?

"This was a gross invasion of privacy and he has been rewarded with a promotion."

In a statement, a spokesman for the QPS said it was 'inappropriate to comment' as the matter was still under investigation.

Asked if it was appropriate for the officer to have been given a promotion while at the centre of a serious investigation, the spokesman said the officer remained 'operational and has not been stood down'.

The Southport Watch-house, the main holding facility for prisoners awaiting court appearances on the Gold Coast, is one of the busiest in the state and the latest incident is not the first time footage has emerged of prisoners in compromising positions.

In 2012, video footage emerged of a bikie ferociously bashing a fellow prisoner - while completely naked.