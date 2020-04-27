Menu
Contact tracing under way after positive school case

by Alicia Nally
27th Apr 2020 1:35 PM
CONTACT tracing has almost been completed after a visitor who visited Edge Hill State School earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents and teachers at the school were notified on Friday of the case.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the department was unable to provide further detail on individual cases due to patient confidentiality.  

"Contact tracing at Edge Hill State School is under way and has almost been completed for this case," she said.

"If there is a need to provide additional details to the public for public health purposes, we will issue a public health alert, and enlist the help of the media to get the message out."

Anyone with concerns can contact Tropical Public Health Services on 4226 5555 between 9am and 5pm, seven days per week.

Mum Kelly Evans said she was not too worried about the situation but was keeping her son at her Lake Eacham property and supervising their remote learning.

"My child goes to the school and his dad is an essential worker, he was at school on April 2 and 3 (when the infected visitor attended the school)," she said.

"The school has put in plenty of procedures … I'm personally not too worried. The school was pretty onto it as I received a follow up phone call from the Cairns fever clinic asking if any of the immediate family or children or students have had symptoms."

Originally published as Contact tracing under way after positive Cairns school case

