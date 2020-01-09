Menu
Mt Crosby Rd interchange aerial photo. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Consultation and interim solution for Ipswich interchange

Navarone Farrell
navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
9th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
CONSULTATION for upgrades to the troublesome Mt Crosby Rd Interchange will begin early this year.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey said “the community input will inform the direction of the project and the ultimate design”.

“We will work with the federal government to plan and deliver improvements ... including the critical Mount Crosby Road interchange upgrade which the Palaszczuk government has nominated as its highest priority ... east of Toowoomba.

“An interim treatment for the Mount Crosby Road interchange is possible while detailed planning is undertaken for a full interchange upgrade.

“Any interim solution would seek to increase safety for motorists by improving traffic flow and reducing queuing.”

The federal and state governments agreed on an 80:20 funding split for the project late last year. The governments are partnering on the $635 million Warrego Hwy Upgrade Program, $22 million of which is earmarked for Mt Crosby Rd.

Mr Bailey said the arrangement comprises 20 projects planned for delivery by 2021.

“(And) a further $400 million in joint funding was announced by the state and federal governments as part of their respective 2019-20 budgets,” he said.

In March 2019 Mr Bailey announced planning is underway for long-term upgrades of the Warrego from Dinmore to Helidon Spa.

“This planning will consider the long-term needs of the Warrego Hwy,” he said.

