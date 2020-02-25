Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 57-year-old woman is currently being treated for coronavirus at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
A 57-year-old woman is currently being treated for coronavirus at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Health

Confirmed: Deadly virus reaches Coast

Ashley Carter
25th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 57-YEAR-OLD woman has been admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Queensland Health this morning confirmed the woman was in a stable condition and was isolated after she was admitted yesterday.

"The woman was part of the evacuation group at the facility at Howard Springs, outside of Darwin, who returned to Australia from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan," the spokesperson said.

The woman was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after her diagnoses of COVID-19, which has killed more than 2500 people.

The Queensland Health spokesperson assured the community that whether it was measles, influenza or coronavirus, the state's hospitals had strong measures in place to stop the spread.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital continues to operate as normal.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus health queensland health sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals Does your dog have the X-Factor? Is your pooch the pick of the pound? We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        ‘I was cowering’: Woman recounts baseball bat attack

        premium_icon ‘I was cowering’: Woman recounts baseball bat attack

        Crime Man has been jailed for a shocking assault on his girlfriend

        Bell Street development takes shape

        premium_icon Bell Street development takes shape

        News Renovations have begun on $5 million project