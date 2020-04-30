Concerns raised over speed limit signs near school

Mark Heer wants speed limit signage to be more clear in Raceview. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Concerns have been raised over the visibility of a speed limit sign on a busy Raceview street with fears drivers are doing 20 kilometres over the limit in a school zone.

There are two schools on Cascade Street, Bethany Lutheran Primary School and Raceview State School, meaning drivers are required to travel at 40 kilometres, speed back up to 60 before going back down to 40 again.

The 40-kilometre speed limit is only enforced during the normal school zone hours.

Raceview resident Mark Heer said one of the speed limit signs is facing the intersecting Deidre Ann Street and not oncoming traffic on Cascade Street.

He’s concerned drivers won’t realise they are in a school zone and someone is going to get hurt.

“It goes 40, 60 and then 40 again, but you can’t see it in the 60k zone if you’re going straight ahead,” Mr Heer said.

“They could be doing 20 over the speed limit, which is no fault of their own because it’s not sign posted properly.

“I think the people who have been fined there should have their fines overturned. It’s not through deliberate acts of speeding, it’s not being aware of the signs.”

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the sign is in accordance with Queensland’s School Zone Guidelines.

“The school zone sign was positioned so it would face traffic entering Cascade Street from Deidre Ann Street, alerting motorists they are entering a school zone. It is not designed to be facing traffic on Cascade Street,” they said.

“The decision to install more school zone signs on Cascade Street, if required, is Ipswich City Council’s responsibility.”