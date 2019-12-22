Menu
Federal member for Blair Shayne Neumann has congratulated several local community organisations on receiving grants.
Community

Community upgrade fund continues to deliver

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 4:00 PM
SEVERAL local community organisations have received a windfall thanks to the Stronger Communities Programme.

Federal Member for Blair, Shayne Neumann congratulated the organisations on successful applications to the fund.

He said the continued investment into infrastructure was vital for community organisations to continue to thrive.

“With a $20,000 grant for facilities upgrades, the Marburg and District Residents Association are able to commence further upgrades to the Marburg historical precinct which continues to provide the community with a hub for public gatherings and events,” Mr Neumann said.

“LiveCity Church at Redbank Plains provide an invaluable service to the community, and the $10,000 grant for their community BBQ trailer will help them to continue their outreach work.”

The Ipswich Men’s Shed was granted $3,000 to provide upgrade tools and equipment at their community workshop in Brassall.

“Projects like $20,000 for the Ipswich Turf Club to build a children’s play area at the racecourse ensure that Ipswich organisations continue to enjoy quality facilities.

The program, in its fifth round, provides funding of up to $150,000 to local community organisations in Ipswich, the Somerset Region and the Karana Downs region to fund small capital projects that improve local community participation and contribute to vibrant viable communities.

