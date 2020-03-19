Community spirit shines during moment of darkness

Ipswich continues to show a sense of community while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

WHILE it seems like the novel coronavirus has cast a dark shroud over Ipswich, streams of light are breaking through which prove that, even in the face of uncertainty, Ipswich does what Ipswich does best.

We come together as a kind, resilient community.

The Queensland Times asked residents to share the acts of kindness they have witnessed recently, and the responses have been heart-warming.

Cam Jay thanked all the staff members battling through the panic buying saga at our local supermarkets.

"You are all doing an amazing job, the rush hours, compliance with health advice and you all still have a happy smile, praise can not be afforded to you all enough," they said.

"The good people you all are have every aspect of this stupidity totally under control to the best of your ability.

"Whilst stock levels are at their best possible maximums upon opening, restrictions are adhered to stringently.

"We couldn't ask for a better place to shop in these crazy times.

"Keep doing what you do best, we all appreciate it."

Cam Jay showed their appreciation for our exhausted customer service teams.

Toni Buckman commended her sister, Christine, who she said lost her job today because of the coronavirus.

"She still give (sic) away food to the elderly in her street," she said.

Laylah-Leigh O'Connor said she wanted to thank a woman working at Aldi Brassall.

"I tried at 6 different shops to get pasta and mince but she went out the back and brought some out for everyone," she said.

"The guys at Ipswich Quality Meats at Brassall were fantastic also, I was actually able to get mince from there to make Bolognese and freeze excess for later on."

Marianne Fogarty said the trolley team for Riverlink were handing out home-made cupcakes this morning and going the extra mile to make sure trolleys were ready for shoppers before the centre opened.

Renae Bradley said the staff members at Coles Silkstone has been amazing.

"Every time I go there I try to make jokes with them to see them smile as you can see the tiredness and stress that this is putting on them," she said.

Renae Bradley giving praise to the staff members of Coles Silkstone.

Mother Sammy Capriotti shared how she and her kids were happy to find alternatives after giving away the last toilet paper pack.

"As I grabbed the last toilet paper roll I looked up and saw an elderly couple walking towards my direction to see there was no toilet paper, so I gave it to them," she said.

"The kids are quite happy for me to hose them off."

Jacqui N John also managed to grab the last pack of toilet paper, which they gave away to a woman in need.

"A lady was asking for meat hamper prices then went on to say that she had no toilet paper and began to cry," they said.

"My heart broke for her so before walking away I gave her my 12 pack of toilet paper.

"She was very grateful. It feels great to do a good deed when others are feeling down."

Tracey Butler said her husband assisted an elderly woman other shoppers hadn't noticed was struggling to reach the top shelf of an aisle.

She said he then helped an elderly man with his items at the checkout.

Queensland Times editor Shannon Newley said she had a nice shopping experience thanks to a man at Coles Ipswich on Tuesday.

"He was due to finish his shift and close the checkout but helped out someone in another line who only had a couple of items," she said.

"He then coordinated giving the Stickeez I had earned to someone who really wanted them for their kids but hadn't earned any.

"It was a nice shopping experience."

Have you got a great story of someone showing community spirit in Ipswich? Email toni.benson-rogan@qt.com.au.