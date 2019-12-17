Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of a fatal crash in Laidley on Tuesday. The van involved in the accident was taken away by police.
The scene of a fatal crash in Laidley on Tuesday. The van involved in the accident was taken away by police.
News

Community rocked by death of young boy hit by van

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
17th Dec 2019 5:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAGEDY has struck just a week before Christmas for the second time in the Lockyer Valley region after a nine-year-old boy was hit by a van and killed.

It's understood the young boy was walking on the side of the road this morning with his two brothers, before running out on to the road where he was struck by an oncoming van.

Paramedics rushed the young boy to Laidley Hospital where he died a short time later.

Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the incident had rocked the community.

"It's tragic that this has occurred and obviously so close to Christmas, a huge tragedy for the family and the community and for the police involved as well," he said.

"The emergency workers attending it would feel it as hard as anyone."

Police said the driver of the van was co-operating with police and investigations will continue.

It is the second pedestrian fatality in a matter of days after a 36-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run incident near Gatton on Saturday night.

Julie Thomsen was with a friend walking back to her broken-down car along the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale, west of Brisbane, when she was struck and killed between 10.30pm and 11pm.

The accident happened about 200m east of the Shell service station.

"Any fatality is too many," Sen-Sgt Draheim said.

"They're really concerning the behaviour of the pedestrians and we really hope that improves and I seek the assistance of the public to try and give information on either of these matters, whether there's footage or just help us out to see if we can actually better understand what's actually occurred on both instances.

"We constantly talk about driver attention.

"Driver inattention is a big killer and a big danger on our roads and obviously these incidents have involved the inattention of the pedestrians as well as the inattention of the drivers."

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
fatal crash laidley laidley hospital queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels across the region dropped below 60 per cent.

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...