Community rallies to raise awareness for elder abuse

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was on Monday and in the lead up to WEAAD, Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit partnered with Able Australia and West Moreton Senior Services to help tackle the ongoing global social issue.

As a result of the partnership local artist Magenta Quinn painted more than 100 pieces of art featuring purple, which is worn on WEADD to denote wisdom, dignity, independence and creativity.

Nadine Webster of Ipswich Police

Officer in Charge of the Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said that local police have been working hard in their respective communities to reduce elder abuse and are pleased to have local community members assisting them by spreading awareness and relevant contact numbers for support and assistance.

“If you are concerned that someone you know is a victim of elder abuse and are unsure what to do, please get in touch with your local police,” she said.

“We are here to help and there are also many other non-government community services available for information, advice and support.”

Signs of elder abuse:

– Showing unusual bruises or other injuries that they struggle to explain?

– Afraid of someone close to them?

– Anxious or nervous but unable to articulate why?

– Reluctant to talk or make eye contact?

– Deferring to another person to speak on their behalf?

– Struggling to pay for bills, medication or necessities when they didn’t previously?

– Showing significant changes in their appearance in way that makes you worry for their health and wellbeing?

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/knowthesigns