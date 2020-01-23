Community is key for Div 2 council candidate

Luise Manning has announced her intention to run for Division 2 in the upcoming local government election.

A COMMITMENT to community and skills in business management and governance ethics are just some of the qualities council candidate Luise Manning said she could bring to division two.

“I decided to announce my intention because I felt that I had done a lot of things in my community. I recently graduated with a business management post grad certificate and have been studying units on governance ethics and financial reporting,” she said.

Ms Manning was previously the president of Springfield Lakes Tennis Club and Landcare Group.

She was also awarded Citizen of the Year at Ipswich City Council.

“I’ve always given back to my community. I’ve always wanted to make a difference for my community,” she said.

“I’ve been involved in the Ipswich City Council environmental community reference group, so I’ve been listening to what people have been saying

“Waste management is still a big issue and having sustainable development that’s ecologically sustainable.

“I also think it’s important to upgrade some of our major roads and ensure that we’ve got safe parking around our schools because our children are our future.

Ms Manning has lived in Springfield Lakes with her husband for the past 14 years and has built a home and started a family.

“I’ve worked in the community and lived in the community since 2006.

“Cities are made of bricks and buildings but it’s the people who live in them and the need of the people that give them life.”

Ms Manning said she was not a member of any political party and would be running as an independent.

“I think people can choose who they want to elect as there will be two councillors elected in each division,” she said.

“I’m sure people can make their own choices on who they would like to see as their councillors.”