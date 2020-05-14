Community digs deep for man who lost it all

OPINION: We meet some incredible people in this job. Every now and then you meet someone and you know they will become a person you won't forget.

I think Tom Dunning will be one of those people for me.

The unfortunate series of events Tom has endured in the past eight weeks is almost unimaginable, except it is very much his heartbreaking reality.

In the short time I spent with Tom, it was easy to see he was a humble and kind man. I could see why he was much-loved by the community and why he was often known as Pop.

He spoke of his late wife Lorraine with such admiration, love and grief.

He told me of the life they lived together and some of his cherished memories they shared in their family home.

While there's nothing that can be done to bring Lorraine back or to salvage the many sentimental items that were lost in the fire, we can dig deep and donate.

More than $20,000 has been raised for Tom on Facebook, so far.

If I know our community, I know this will be just the beginning of Tom's road to recovery. If there's one thing we're good at around here, it's pitching in and giving a helping hand.

If you want to see something truly heartwarming, watch the moment our chief photographer Rob Williams tells Tom how much has been raised.