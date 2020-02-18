Menu
Coles reveals underpayment irregularities. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Business

Coles’ $20m bill for underpaying staff

by James Hall
18th Feb 2020 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM

Coles has become the latest Australian institution to be embroiled in a wage payment scandal, confirming it will set aside $20 million to cover the irregularities.

The supermarket giant launched an internal investigation after similar underpayments were revealed at its rival Woolworths as well as Bunnings, the Super Retail Group and iconic restaurant chains.

It released a statement this morning as it handed down its half-year profit results which said it will set aside $20 million cover the payment discrepancies from a six-year period.

Coles chief executive Steven Cain apologised to those impacted by the scandal, which related to a small group of the national workforce given a wage below the industry reward.

"We are working at pace with a team of external experts to finalise our review," he said in a statement.

"Once completed we will contact all affected team members, both current and former, to remediate any identified differences in full.

"Coles has implemented steps to improve our systems and processes."

The revelation comes as the company reported retail earnings of $725 million, confirming its earlier predictions that a strong Christmas period underpinned a vastly improved second-quarter performance.

 

More to come

