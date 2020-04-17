Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Coffee hot spot lives to fight another day

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
17th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

One of Ipswich’s favourite coffee shops has narrowly missed being hit by a coronavirus scare.

The owners of Ellen and Rod cafe posted the news to Facebook early in the week to break the news about the cafe’s temporary closure.

The cafe owners had posted that one of them had taken a coronavirus test and was awaiting the results.

“Due to myself being tested for coronavirus, still awaiting results, the cafe will be closed until further notice,” the post read.

“While it’s not compulsory to close at this stage, it is important to put the health of my staff and customers first.”

Yesterday, the cafe announced on Facebook the test had returned negative for coronavirus, with the cafe scheduled to reopen this Sunday.

“Great news for our customers, and me, my results have come back negative for coronavirus,” the post read.

The cafe is owned by married couple Jolie Beckett and Pete Tate, who opened the business in 2017.

The cafe was called Smith Cafe before being renamed Ellen and Rod after its location at Ellenborough and Roderick streets.

The cafe has been strictly takeaway only in a bid to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not clear which of the two owners undertook a coronavirus test.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Printing to aid in the fight against COVID-19

        premium_icon Printing to aid in the fight against COVID-19

        News University lends a hand to the medical community by printing face shields

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Coronavirus, COVID-19: Queensland records five new cases overnight

        Few certainties in our lives, except to keep up good fight

        premium_icon Few certainties in our lives, except to keep up good fight

        Opinion We've responded well to restrictions, so why the confusion?

        Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        premium_icon Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        Health Qld emergency departments under pressure before coronavirus pandemic