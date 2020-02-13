Gold Coast soaked after overnight downpour

WILD weather that has swamped the Gold Coast in recent days will continue and potentially worsen as a cyclone lingers off the coast.

It comes after the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a renewed severe storm warning for the Gold Coast last night as heavy rain continued to drench the city.

Tropical Cyclone Uesi, a category two system situated west of New Caledonia in the Coral Sea, was tracking southwest at 20km/h tonight.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predicted it could transition to an extra-tropical cyclone by this afternoon, maintaining wind intensity and moving towards Lord Howe Island and the NSW coast.

Boasting winds near the centre of 110km/h and gusts of up to 155km/h, the system was still expected to impact the Coast to some degree.

BOM forecaster Kimba Wong said: "With a tropical low coming through from Cyclone Uesi there will also be big swell and strong winds over the next few days."

She said it was likely heavy rain and thunderstorms would continue throughout today.

It's forecast about 130mm could fall on the Coast in the next few days as the cyclone makes its presence felt.

Meanwhile, the BOM issued a warning today about large and powerful surf and swell conditions expected to form this afternoon.

It's expected the hazardous conditions will continue into Friday.

Anyone in need of assistance during a weather event can phone the SES on 132 500.

OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

Upper Springbrook 131mm

Springbrook 119mm

Little Nerang Dam 96mm

Tallai 68mm

Numinbah Valley 80mm

Hinze Dam 75mm

Clearview 83mm

Carrara AL 108mm

Mt Nimmel 96mm

Bonogin 117mm

Worongary Creek 92mm

Neranwood 112mm

Mudgeeraba 126mm

Boobegan Creek 117mm

Evandale 138mm

Biggera Ck Dam 107mm

Loder Ck Dam 121mm

Loder Creek 119mm

Air Sea Rescue 120mm

Gold Cst Seaway 116mm

Burleigh Waters 149mm

Upper Tallebudgera 97mm

Oyster Creek 135mm

Tallebudgera Ck Mouth AL 130mm

Tomewin 150mm

Coolangatta 134mm

Murwillumbah 20mm

Binna Burra 72mm

Illinbah 60mm

Tyungun 51mm

Canungra Army 52mm

Beechmont 60mm

Mt Tamborine 52mm

Oxenford Weir 65mm

Monterey Keys 87mm

Pacific Pines 64mm

Coomera Shores 104mm